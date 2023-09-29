This Thursday, September 28, 2023, marks exactly one month since the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education officially began (SEP) for preschool, primary and secondary school students.

However, there are many basic education students, as well as teachers and parents who are already eager to enjoy the famous school bridges that each new school year brings.

Thus, if you are one of those students, teachers or parents who are waiting for the long weekends of this 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), you will be interested to know that an upcoming month this year brings not one, but two school holidays, so below we will give you their exact dates.

As we mentioned at the beginning, this Thursday, September 28, marks exactly one month since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), this after preschool, primary and secondary school students enjoyed more than a month on summer vacation.

SEP: exact dates of the DOUBLE BRIDGE that excites primary and secondary school students / Photo: Debate

But since for many vacations are never enough, there are many basic education students in Mexico who are already looking forward to this year’s school holidays.

In this sense, it will be, precisely, tomorrow, Friday September 29when the first long weekend takes place as a result of the first meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) of this 2023-2024 SEP school year.

However, this first school bridge September 2023 is small if we compare it with what it brings November in this sense, since there will be two school bridges.

In this way, the month of 2023 that brings the most school holidays for preschool, primary and secondary school students is November, taking into account that it contemplates the following long weekends:

*From Saturday, November 18 to Monday, November 20.

*From Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.

SEP: exact dates of the DOUBLE BRIDGE that excites primary and secondary school students / Photo: Unsplash

As you may have noticed, the first school weekend of the eleventh month of the year has as its occasion the celebration of the Mexican Revolution, which runs from Saturday, November 18 to Monday, November 20; while the second long weekend, which goes from Friday the 24th to Sunday the 26th, is thanks to the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE).

