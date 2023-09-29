Telecommunications, Schlein: “KKR is not suitable to manage Tim’s Netco network”

“The government is discussing the sale of Tim’s Netco network which is a strategic telecommunications infrastructure to the KKR group, owner of Magneti Marelli“. The secretary of the Democratic Party said it, Elly Schlein, in front of the gates of Marelli in Crevalcore. “If they have no worries about entrusting a strategic structure to a foreign investment fund, what they are doing here in Crevalcore must be a strong wake-up call. Because if the logic is only that of profit – he adds – then it means that they are not suitable for managing strategic Italian infrastructures“.

“We ask the governmentfaced with this political issue, if you have an open channel with KKR to discuss possible sales of a strategic sector such as telecommunications, At that time raise your voice and don’t bow your head to what is being done in Crevalcore“, adds Schlein. Marelli has not “even clearly communicated and informed the union representatives of projects that were already in the field – he concludes to the secretary of the Democratic Party – and this is another attitude that is not acceptable”

