We are almost in the final stretch of the month of June of this 2023, which means that the 2022-2023 school year of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), that is, very soon the preschool, primary and secondary students they will be able to enjoy the summer holidays this year.

All in all, not a few basic education students and teachers will be happy to know that the educational authorities confirmed that there will be a last school bridge Before the end of the current 2022-2023 school year, when will it be?

It seems that it was yesterday when we began the month of June of the current year, and, nevertheless, the sixth month of this 2023 is almost over, which means that there is about a month left for this school year to end and start the longest vacation period of the Secretary of Public Education.

Now, as rest days are never too much for preschool, primary and secondary students, it has just been confirmed that there will be one last long weekend before starting the Summer Vacation.

According to what is stated in the SEP official school calendarthe last school bridge of this 2022-2023 school year will take place next Friday, June 30, so basic education students will leave school on Thursday, June 29 and will return to classrooms until Monday, July 3.

The last school bridge of the SEP for basic education students in Mexico will take place due to the meeting of the School Technical Councilwhich takes place on the last Friday of each month.

It will be necessary to remember, at this point, that the Ministry of Public Education recently made some changes to the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, modifications that mainly affected the last days of the school calendar for preschool, primary, and secondary students. .

And it is that with the changes made by the SEP, the dates of the Intensive Continuous Training Workshopwith which, the start of the summer holidays of the current year was brought forward by one week, so they will now begin on July 20 (ending the school year on July 19) and not until July 26.