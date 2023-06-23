final fantasy 16 It’s finally here and the reviews are generally positive. In ours it got a 95 rating, many opinions agree that the game starts “excellent” and that the combat is exciting. However, it seems that some users are having problems with the battles, although not in the way you might think.

Several players who had early access to the game discovered that final fantasy 16 is making their consoles playstation 5 overheat during boss fights. So far, Square Enix hasn’t responded to anyone, but it’s hard to tell how widespread the issue is, given that players around the world have only just gained access to the game.

The news was first discovered by Twisted Voxel, who found that several users were posting about how the boss fights of final fantasy 16 they made their PS5 they will overheat. For example, Twitter user TheSphereHunter was a little cryptic when he said he was “playing a game that hasn’t been released yet” on June 19, but encouraged players to clean up their accounts. PS5 before playing new games to try to prevent this from happening to them.

I’m playing a game that isn’t out yet, where a boss fight made my PS5 overheat so much that it just turned off completely at the end of the fight. So if you guys plan on buying any new games in the near future for a day 1 PS5 make sure you clean it out thoroughly. 😂 — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) June 19, 2023

There is also a thread on Reset Era that was posted over the weekend where someone said they had the same issue with bosses and pointed out that it had also happened when playing Octopath Traveler 2. Later in the thread, other users also told everyone to clean up their PS5 to help fix the problem.

It’s certainly frustrating to hear that boss fights final fantasy 16 are causing problems with PS5, but hopefully it’s as simple as a quick system wipe. Otherwise, players may be left without options as there may not be much Square Enix can do to fix the problem. Either way, it’s always smart to keep your systems clean of dust and dirt. Not only will it look and play better, it will also keep your system running much longer.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Don’t forget to buy a little screwdriver kit to clean any console or computer you own, those fans can be a mess in just months.