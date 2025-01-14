North Korea pressures its soldiers deployed in Russia’s war against Ukraine to take their own lives rather than be captured by the enemy, according to the South Korean intelligence service, which also number of at least 300 troops North Koreans killed in the conflict. Shortly after this information was released, a North Korean soldier blew himself up when he was going to be captured, according to the Ukrainian Army.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea has released this information after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated over the weekend that Your country’s troops have captured the first two North Korean soldiers combatants in the conflict. During a closed-door hearing with South Korean parliamentarians and disclosed to the media by ruling party lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, the NIS indicated that the North Korean contingent is suffering “massive casualties” due to its “lack of understanding of modern warfare.” “.

South Korean spy services have highlighted that Pyongyang exerts pressure through different means on its soldiers to take their own lives to avoid being captured. Furthermore, they have indicated that the North Koreans deployed on the front show their lack of preparation for modern conflicts with “useless” acts how to open fire against long-range drones.

While the NIS has put North Korean casualties so far in the conflict at 300, Zelensky noted last week that they are 4,000 soldiers from that country died in Kursk, the Russian region where according to kyiv 11,000 troops from Pyongyang have been deployed to support Moscow’s troops. The US, for its part, estimated North Korean casualties in Kursk at around 1,000 at the end of last month.

After the announcement about the capture of the North Korean soldiers, Zelensky offered Pyongyang return the two soldiers to Ukrainian custody, to change of Kim Jong-un organizing with Moscow the repatriation of captured Ukrainians by Russian troops. In addition to this message, the president published a video on his official X profile in which the two captured and apparently injured North Korean soldiers appear being interrogated through an interpreter.

One of the soldiers says that I didn’t know I was going to participate in a real conflict and shows his desire to remain in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the other responds affirmatively when asked if he wishes to return to North Korea, although he indicates that his family has no knowledge of his current whereabouts.

According to the NIS analysis, the two soldiers were part of the Northern General Reconnaissance Officea key military intelligence agency of the regime.