On the evening of January 18, 2024, theXbox Developer Direct 2024during which we had the chance to see it in action Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the cinematic action game from Ninja Theory. The release date is scheduled for May 21, 2024.

In this new presentation, it was explained to us that she wants to stop some Vikings who are threatening her village. The game will be as close as possible to the real history of Iceland, including the slavery suffered by his people. The team also explored Iceland to create a game that was as visually faithful as possible.

In this chapter, Senua has changed and will meet new people: as we know the girl has visions, which however can be useful and not just harmful. Senua's psychoses were once again created with the help of scholars and people who have actually suffered from these conditions. The voices that we will hear have been treated enormously in terms of sound, with binaural audio that we will be able to enjoy with headphones. Not only that, the music in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is also binaural (it wasn't in the first game).

The combat system has been completely recreated and will be extremely violent and visceral. Every battle will give us the feeling of having won by a hair's breadth, with difficulty, because Senua is not a heroine, she is truly fighting not to die.

