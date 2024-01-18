A new edition of Xbox Developer_Directin which there have been interesting surprises such as the exit window Avoweddelivery Obsidian Entertainment which will be a new way to experiment with RPGs in the style of Dungeons and Dragons. However, the most anticipated game within the show was Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2long-awaited sequel to the first product that Ninja Theory brought us in 2017.

Within this event Xbox They have given us a new and in-depth look at the game as it is, where there will be sections of the game in which we will have to be somewhat stealthy but at the same time a little more direct with the attacks, to that is added the return of the view over the shoulder that characterizes this type of games. Even the music will be one of the ways to make us understand the protagonist's feelings, so we must be attentive at all times to what we hear in the environment.

Here's the trailer:

Regarding the release date, it has been mentioned that this title will be added to the catalog of Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 21will also reach Game Pass. Unfortunately, there is only talk of a digital release, which should not be a surprise from Xbox. It is worth mentioning that the date had already been leaked and against all odds, the prediction has been fulfilled.

Via: Xbox