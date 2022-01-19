A pearl of the midfielder, very close to Sampdoria, decides the challenge against Empoli and could even change the cards on the table

“But will I be able to wear it?”, Simone Inzaghi must have asked himself, watching Stefano Sensi warm up. Sampdoria seems to be destined, the signing could arrive in the next few hours. In these cases we tend not to risk, but the field always has priority and therefore inside the little guy: Inter was unbalanced, with Sanchez and two strikers to try to put things back on their feet. A midfielder was needed and the former Sassuolo was the only possible solution, with Brozovic not even on the bench. Sensi is the man who started against Empoli: right foot not to give Furlan a chance and to complete the comeback in extra time.

WITHOUT CORREA AND SATRIANO … – Another question that could arise now: but isn’t it that, with Correa injured again, Sensi could be useful? At the first of the championship, at San Siro against Genoa, the former Sassuolo played as a second striker, behind Edin Dzeko. Then the closed spaces and the injury, to further widen the gap between himself and the owners. Now suddenly new scenarios could open up, also considering the departure on loan of Martin Satriano at Brest, yet another stop by Correa and the many commitments that await Inter after the break. See also Tudor: “The best first half of the season. So many goals? Strong players "

THE LAST GOAL? – Sensi hadn’t even scored since 29 September 2019. The opponent? Sampdoria, needless to say. It was the little guy’s magic moment: three goals in the first six days of the championship, in the first Inter season with Antonio Conte on the bench. A promising start, before injuries interrupted the ascent. One step away from goodbye, the sign of life. Will this goal and the stoppage of Tucu change things? Who knows that Inzaghi’s choice – “Yes, I’ll put it” – may not turn out to be a move that changes the cards on the table. A sliding door.

