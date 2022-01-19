In the Belgian town of Verrebroek, a sub-municipality of Beveren, a silent vigil was held tonight for the 4-year-old Dean, who was presumably killed by Dave De K. Elke Verberckmoes, the youngster’s mother, was also present. She burst into tears at the sight of all the stuffed animals, balloons, candles and flowers for her late son.
