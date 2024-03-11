“I believe that dapagliflozin is a revolutionary drug because, in addition to having obtained significant results – a 10% reduction in total death, a 14% reduction in cardiovascular death and a 29% reduction in hospitalization for heart failure – this drug it is also able to improve the quality of life of these patients, which is equally important.” Thus Michele Senni, director of the Cardiovascular Department and of the Compressed Cardiology Unit of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, professor at the Milan Bicocca University, comments to Adnkronos on the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) for dapagliflozin, first and only Sglt2i (selective inhibitor of the renal sodium and glucose co-transporter) reimbursed in Italy, not only for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure, but also for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease.

“Another very important fact – continues Senni – is that we finally have a class of drugs that is able to change the outcome of patients, therefore the prognosis of heart failure”, a pathology that affects “around 850-900 thousand Italians and is the first cause of hospitalization, after natural childbirth”. Dapagliflozin “is a very safe drug, very well tolerated and easy to use – underlines the cardiologist – given that it comes in a single dosage and single daily administration”, but “it must be used as early as possible. We have seen that the results are already significant within 2 weeks in patients with heart failure with preserved systolic function and within one month in those with reduced ejection fraction”. There are “hundreds of thousands of people – highlights Senni – who until today had no drug available. Now we finally have a drug that can cure them by changing the outcome, therefore the prognosis, death, hospitalization, cardiovascular death, but also, and quality of life is important. Because not only do we need to prolong the lives of patients, who are often elderly, but also make them live well.”

As was recalled today during a press conference in Milan, organized by AstraZeneca, heart failure, which is defined as an inability or failure of the heart pump to guarantee an adequate supply of blood to the organs, “affects 10% of subjects over 65. 10% of the population has heart failure. Therefore – concludes Senni – it is important that they live well, not just longer”.