The reimbursement of dapagliflozin by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has “a huge impact” because it makes available, “for the first time, a drug that is able to demonstrate its effectiveness against 3 different clinical conditions” namely heart failure, diabetes and chronic renal failure, “which are very frequently combined, especially in patients who are usually in the Internal Medicine divisions. Having such an effective pharmacological treatment on a multifaceted patient, therefore with different characteristics, is certainly a absolutely stunning, something we have all been waiting for for a long time.” Claudio Borghi, full professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna, said this today in Milan, speaking at a meeting with the press.

“In the internal medicine field – explains Borghi – it is essential to have a drug available for heart failure that can be used already in the first phase of hospitalization, because it is a single time window of action. Dapagliflozin can in fact be administered even before the patient's discharge patient and the more quickly the person is treated, the sooner the results are visible. The internal medicine doctor sees elderly, fragile and comorbid patients: for this reason, in the internal medicine context, being able to use a drug without side effects, which combines great ease of use with a excellent administration profile, brings truly significant benefits. Every day – observes the expert – we see patients who can present the 3 pathologies individually, but very often also simultaneously, therefore having a single drug like dapagliflozin available that is effective and safe in these clinical contexts allows really to be able to impact the quality of life of patients and improve the management of these pathologies”.

As Borghi reiterates, the arrival of this drug is a sort of dream come true for internal medicine. Most of our patients – explains the specialist – generally have a number ranging from 5 to 12 different pathologies which rotate from time to time in generating the main clinical picture, so sometimes it becomes very difficult to imagine which is the prevailing therapy or make different treatments compatible”. A treatment that responds well for 3 pathologies often present at the same time simplifies not only the therapy, because “from whatever side we consider the patient there is always a possibility of success”, but also the adherence to the treatment with results that have proven to be “revolutionary for all the pathologies for which it is indicated, allowing an increase in survival – highlights Borghi – and a notable improvement in the quality of life”.