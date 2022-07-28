On July 29, the Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the new heroic deeds of the military, their professionalism and courage, thanks to which the allied armed forces successfully carry out their tasks during a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

The department especially noted the actions of the guard senior lieutenant Dmitry Titov. A company of marines under his command carried out the task of liberating one of the settlements from the armed formations of Ukrainian nationalists.

The enemy, despite the danger to the lives of civilians who had taken refuge in the basements of houses, actively used artillery and mortar fire during the fighting. The actions of the Russian military personnel were complicated by the difficult electronic situation. Thanks to the quick, competent and well-coordinated actions of the Russian military, they managed to turn the tide of battle and transfer the coordinates of the enemy’s firing positions to the mortar unit. Weakened militants were forced to retreat.

As a result of one of the volleys of enemy artillery, Titov was thrown back by a blast wave of a shell that exploded next to him and received a shell shock, however, having provided himself with medical assistance, he continued to command the unit. As a result, the settlement was liberated from the nationalists.

The platoon commander, senior officer of the artillery battery of the second army corps of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR), Lieutenant Igor Veselov is a miner by profession, but he always dreamed of connecting his life with the army. Veselov began serving as a loader in 2014, when Ukraine began hostilities in the Donbass, then became a gunner and artillery commander. Now Lieutenant Veselov is a senior battery officer.

Artillerymen of the NM LPR, showing high professionalism, hit platoon strongholds, fortified areas of the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU), artillery batteries and enemy manpower. The unit commanded by Veselov destroyed several enemy artillery batteries, including the American M-777 artillery system, during the counter-battery fight.

The commander of the artillery battery of the second army corps of the NM LPR, Sergeant Kirill Zakharov, has been at the forefront since the first days of the special military operation. Despite his young age, the soldier has significant combat experience. He took part in the liberation of almost all settlements of the LPR. On account of the calculation, commanded by Sergeant Zakharov, dozens of units of burned VFU equipment and destroyed enemy fortified areas. The skillful actions of Sergeant Zakharov during the counter-battery war destroyed the Ukrainian platoon of the Grad MLRS.

Loading the Pion artillery gun, Private Andrey Grigoriev is a miner in the past. For several years, before hostilities began on the land of Donbass, he worked in the city of Anthracite at the Komsomolskaya mine, served in the Msta-B towed howitzer unit. Private Grigoriev has dozens of destroyed objects of the military infrastructure and equipment of the VFU. During the battle, having fallen under the fire of enemy artillery, he showed courage and heroism. With skillful leadership, he brought the gun out of the shelling, saving the equipment and the lives of his colleagues.

On the eve of the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about the heroic actions of senior sergeant Ivan Aksenov. During a combat mission, he saved the life of a wounded officer who was in the firing zone. Risking his life, Aksyonov pulled the serviceman out from under the fire of the radicals, moved him to a safe place and provided emergency medical care, and then restored the communications equipment in the combat zone.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

