Many things can be said about the cinema of director Darren Aronofsky, but if there is something in particular that defines this filmmaker, it is the innate talent he has for making us feel anguished when we see his feature films. Since “Pi” Y “Requiem for a Dream”, the vast majority of his films have stood out for telling stories related to obsession, madness, vices and religion; themes that he captures with a narrative technique that has been improving over time.

For this reason, in this note we review his filmography and compile five of his best films that will make you travel towards discomfort and confusion, a grotesque journey that you cannot miss.

“Pi: Order from Chaos” (1998)

If you love or hate everything that has to do with numbers, this movie is for you. Max needs to find the numerical value of pi in order to accomplish an important feat, but a Jewish cult and a Wall Street firm turn things upside down.

“Requiem for a Dream” (2000)

One of the best stories about drug addiction and its horrible consequences. Jared Leto, Jennifer Conelly, Ellen Burstyn and Marlon Wayans star in a visceral tale that goes from minor discomfort to harrowing experience, earning Darren Aronofsky recognition.

“The fighter”

The fall of a wrestling icon (Mickey Rourke) who, after years of glory in the ring, is seen in the difficult decision to retire after a heart attack. A sad story in which the Aronofsky seal portrays us not only how sad the decline of a star can be, but how pathetic and low it can fall.

“The black swan”

The tape that earned Natalie Portman an Oscar after playing a ballet dancer who is dismayed to play a complicated role far from her personality. A story in which terror, psychosis and schizophrenia give a twist to “Swan Lake” that we knew.

“Mother!”

One of Aronofsky’s most controversial: love her or hate her. An allegory and critique of various biblical and Christian concepts that might interest you if you understand their constant symbolism. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, it tells the story of a couple who receive an unexpected visit that will gradually unleash chaos.

Darren Aronofsky’s return to the cinema

Darren Aronofsky’s next film will star Brendan Fraser and will be called “The Whale.” Here we leave you the first official advance.