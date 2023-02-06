María Pia Copello and ‘Carlota’ made their long-awaited appearance at the premiere of “Send whoever is in charge”, the new midday magazine that will be broadcast live from Monday to Friday on América TV.

All the way! “Send who sends” It premiered on February 6 on América Televisión. María Pia Copello and ‘Carlota’, a character characterized by Carlos Vílchez, made their triumphant appearance on the entertainment program. Both appeared on the new set of the magazine and introduced Diego Rivera, Radio Moda announcer, who joins the co-hosting. As godmother they had Rebecca Writenswho congratulated them on this new stage on the small screen.

The new channel 4 space runs from Monday to Friday from 1:30 pm and will bring new reports for adults and children. As they announced on the first day of broadcast, as the days go by there will be surprises.