Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, starred this year in the Christmas greetings of the Kings / CR

The Infanta Sofía will study the next two courses away from home like her sister Princess Leonor. As reported this Monday by the Casa del Rey, the youngest daughter of the Kings will also study the international baccalaureate study program of the prestigious institution United World Colleges (UWC) at the Atlantic College of Wales, in the United Kingdom. The incorporation of her to the school is scheduled between the end of August and the beginning of September and she will reside like the Princess of Asturias and the rest of the students in accordance with the boarding regime that the UWC has established.

As her sister did two years ago, the Infanta Sofía has undergone the entire selection process required by the Spanish Committee of United World Colleges Foundation, which consists of an initial pre-selection phase, carried out anonymously by each candidate, and a final phase, carried out electronically with different tests.

As explained in a statement, the academic program is developed in two academic years (2023-2024 and 2024-2025) and includes both science and literature subjects. This program is completed with a common interdisciplinary course on theory of knowledge, a monograph of a research nature, as well as a special program of creativity (theater, music, art, etc.), action (sports) and an activity that implies a service to the community (support in local schools, work with children with intellectual disabilities, the elderly, first aid, maintenance of nearby coasts and forests, control of environmental pollution rates, care and recovery of animal species, maritime rescue, coast guard, etc.) .

Zarzuela also confirms that the cost of the international baccalaureate, which amounts to 74,000 pounds sterling (about 85,000 euros), will be “paid in full personally by” Don Felipe and Doña Letizia with their annual allowance and that the monarch has already informed the president of the Government of this new period in the education of his daughter.