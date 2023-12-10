Israel faces a reputational loss to the international community due to continued fighting in the Gaza Strip. US Senator Bernie Sanders announced this on Sunday, December 10, on the TV channel CBS News.

“I don’t understand how a permanent ceasefire can be achieved if Hamas declared both before and after October 7 [2023 года]“that it wants to destroy Israel,” he said.

Sanders also added that he expects a change in the US position on the issue of the UN Security Council (SC) resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza, which the country previously blocked.

On the same day, Sanders said that the US blocking of the UN Security Council draft resolution demanding a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip was the wrong decision. He noted that such actions by Washington are inappropriate at a time when “Palestinians in the Gaza Strip live in terrible conditions.”

On December 8, the United States vetoed a draft resolution of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the UN Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, pointed out that the United States actually prohibits the UN Security Council from intervening in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He also added that the suffering of civilians due to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be stopped while there are those who benefit from it.

On December 7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there is no hope for a quick end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In her opinion, the situation in the Middle East was largely provoked by the United States and its “unbridledness in realizing its own exclusivity.”

Prior to this, on December 5, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the end of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Gaza Strip should be demilitarized exclusively by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Netanyahu also stressed that no subject of international relations can take part in this process.

Earlier in the day, IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said that the Israeli military had begun the third phase of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Tel Aviv continues to expand the scope of its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The truce between Israel and Hamas, which was in force on November 24, ended on December 1. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.