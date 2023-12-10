Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on fighters from the radical Islamic group Hamas in the Gaza Strip to immediately lay down their weapons. Numerous capitulations in recent days indicate that the radical Islamic Palestinian organization is nearing its end, Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“They lay down their weapons and surrender to our heroic soldiers. This will take a while. The war continues, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas,” Netanyahu’s statement said. “I say to the Hamas terrorists: This is the end. “Don’t die for Sinwar,” the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. “Surrender – now,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu spoke of dozens of surrenders. However, the military has not yet provided any evidence of this and Hamas has so far denied all reports. The newspaper “Haaretz” wrote on Sunday, citing unnamed representatives of the security forces, that among the several hundred Palestinians arrested so far only around 10 to 15 percent werewho belonged to Hamas or organizations affiliated with it. There can currently be no talk of a mass surrender.

The spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, Abu Obeida, had previously announced that fighting against Israeli troops would continue. Despite all attempts, the soldiers were unable to break Hamas's “resistance,” Obeida said on television.

At the same time he announced that no hostage will leave the Gaza Strip alive if the demands of his organization are not met would.