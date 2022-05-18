From what Adnkronos learns, the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte will convene, in the next few hours, the National Council of the M5S. On the table the election of Stefania Craxi to the presidency of the Senate Foreign Affairs Commission, a ‘parade’ to the Movement and to the former group leader Ettore Licheri, in the running to lead the parliamentary body. Sources within the Movement they tell of a “very angry” Count, struggling with “fire” phone calls, they report some well-informed. In the next few hours, the former prime minister should publicly voice his disappointment.