The plenary session of the Senate of the Republic endorsed establishing in the Federal Penal Code a penalty of up to 18 years in prison to officials who record, disseminate and distribute images of corpses of women, adolescents and children victims of violence.

The same penalty is considered forto journalists, youtubers, people or representatives of the media to disseminate the audiovisual material of the victims.

The reform, which was sent to the Chamber of Deputies, also contemplates fines of up to 232 thousand pesos to those who engage in this type of practices.

The senator for Morena, Olga Sánchez Cordero, specified that the reform to article 225 of the Federal Penal Code, regarding crimes committed against the administration of justice, establishes sanctions for whoever disseminates, delivers, reveals, publishes, exposes, distributes, records, photograph, reproduce, market, offer, exchange, copy or share to those who do not have the right, images, audios, videos or any type of information or evidence that is contained in an investigation folder or in a criminal process, which by legal provision is reserved or confidential.

“It is essential to recognize that justice in criminal matters lies not only in a sentence, but also in unrestricted respect for the dignity and memory of the victims, whether direct or indirect,” said the retired minister.

The proposal raises guarantee the safety, privacy, dignity, protection, physical and psychological well-being of the victims or offended partiessince the dissemination of information and images of the victims of a crime clearly constitutes an injury to the dignity of people and the memory of the victims.

Likewise, an increase in penalties is sought when the victims or offended parties are girls, boys, adolescents, women or when the information corresponds to corpses.

It is worth remembering that, in February 2020, photographs of the body of a femicide victim were spread in news programs, newspapers and newspapers, and even on social networks, this being the case of Ingrid Escamilla Vargas.

