05/17/2023 – 22:45

The Senate approved this Wednesday (17th) the name of Luiz Fernando Corrêa as general director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). Corrêa obtained 43 votes in favor and five against, in addition to two abstentions. Corrêa’s nomination had already been approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee (CRE), on the 4th of May. A former Federal Police (PF) delegate, Corrêa had assumed command of the institution in the second government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Luiz Fernando Corrêa was born in 1958, in the municipality of Santa Maria (RS). He graduated in law in 1986 from the University of Rio Grande. He began his police career in 1980. Corrêa is a retired police chief and, among other functions, served as general director of the Federal Police between 2007 and 2011. In addition, from 2003 to 2007, he held the position of national secretary of Public Security at the Ministry of Justice.

Abin

Created in 1999, Abin is an organ of the Presidency of the Republic and is linked to the Civil House. The agency provides the President of the Republic and ministers with information and analyzes related to the security of the State and society. Abin is responsible for analyzing situations and threats related to the protection of national borders, terrorism, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, communications security and environmental protection.

* With information from the Senate Agency
























