An Israeli force entered the Old City of Nablus amid security reinforcements on several axes, which led to clashes with Palestinian youths.

The Israeli forces fired gas bombs and rubber bullets at the civilians.

On the other side, Palestinians opened fire at Israeli vehicles.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the storming of Nablus and the clashes that took place resulted in the injury of one person with rubber bullets and the injury of another, in addition to dozens of cases of gas suffocation.

The Red Crescent added that its crews dealt with two cases of fainting, a woman and a girl, in a house in the town of Beit Imrin, northwest of Nablus, after it was stormed by the Israeli forces.