Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 20:36

The Senate approved on Tuesday night, 12th, by 37 votes to 27, the amendment that removed the inclusion of online games in these bets from the sports betting bill.

The amendment is from PL leader, Carlos Portinho (RJ), and removes the regulation of taxation on online games (i.e., casinos) from the text. Tax collection will only continue for so-called “real events”, i.e. a football or basketball match.

The highlighted section removes from the report the possibility of taxing “virtual online gaming events”. Opposition senators used arguments from the point of view of customs to defend the modification of the text (that gambling, casinos and slot machines would be allowed). In practice, tearing down the section removes the possibility of taxing these activities.

“We offer this amendment with the aim of excluding the possibility of placing fixed-odd bets on virtual online gaming events, as we understand that this modality covers types of bets that are currently illegal in the country, such as typical casino games. Such a device, as presented in PL No. 3626, of 2023, opens up the possibility of a type of “legalization” of gambling without the law”, argued Portinho in justifying the amendment.

The Senate approved, in a symbolic vote, the bill regulating sports betting. Approval without parliamentarians registering their votes was due to an agreement signed between the government and opposition so that the highlights could be voted on by name.