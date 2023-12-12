Something that distinguishes latam compared to USA They are certain streaming platforms with additions and also shortcomings, in our case, for some reason we have Disney+ and Star+, two places where we can see content that essentially belongs to the same brand. However, with our northern neighbors it is completely the opposite, since everything is unified in the mouse web, something that has kept us confused and for that reason things will change in the future. 2024.

Through a new statement that things will finally be simpler, given that the platforms are going to merge into one, but apparently with some type of tab that will divide them, that is, you will not have to leave the application to want access more content. With this it is expected that everything Marvel, FOX, Disneyand even animes like bleach Share the space so that users do not feel inconvenienced by paying for two services at the same time.

Here what was mentioned by Diego LernerPresident of The Walt Disney Company Latin America:

This integration will allow the unrivaled power of our content to be available in a single application, providing an improved, superior experience and simplified access to subscribers, on whom we always put the focus.

It is worth mentioning that with this addition it is possible that more rules regarding parental control will be integrated, since at the time people complained about the arrival of films like the saga Deadpool or X-Men, since they were within reach of their children. Even when it had been made clear that they have always had the option of placing restrictions on the accounts of minors.

No dates were given but the second quarter of 2024 the change will be applied. Nor if there will be another price increase as happened in May 2023.

Via: XTK

Editor's note: It's good that we can finally find everything on a single platform, I just hope that the free market respects my membership in which I pay very little and they give me access to both applications. We'll see if he gets a new deal with Disney.