01/02/2025



Updated at 5:23 p.m.





The national spokesperson of the PPBorja Sémper, assured this Thursday that his party is willing “to reach agreements” on migration and has shared the criticism of the President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, of the Government.

This was stated by Sémper in statements to the media at the Crafts Fair in Madrid, when asked if there is a date to address migration with the Government. «No, but we remain willing, as always, to sit down, to dialogue, to reach agreements. What the Government cannot expect, neither this one nor any other, is that the agreement involves saying yes to everything to the Government and accepting that there is no solvent, serious, immigration policy. Rigorous and forward-looking in Spain,” he indicated.

Likewise, he explained that migration is a phenomenon that “is not going to be resolved with a magic wand«, nor »with a banner« and added that it is an issue that »will continue to be projected over the years«. »The Government should be up to the task and the Government is not up to the task of either the immigration policies, because they do not exist, nor the rigorous and serious policies,” he noted.

Sémper has also said that he shares the Canarian president’s criticism of the Executive and added that “the Government is not capable of offering alternatives and answers to the presidents of the autonomous communities.”









Although, he has insisted that “whoever governs has the obligation to lead the policies in the country, including immigration policies.” Along these lines, he has insisted on the proposal that the PP agreed with the Canary Islands to provide a solution to migrant minors unaccompanied and has regretted that the response that the training has received from the Executive is “nothing.”

«Unaccompanied minors, as we have said on numerous occasions, are not express parcels to be distributed throughout autonomous communities. to wash the minister’s conscience or the president in office. “Complementary measures must be applied, which are financial,” he assured, adding that the Government “uses” immigration “in a frivolous way.”

Finally, he pointed out that “there is a shared irresponsibility in these immigration policies or absence of immigration policies on the part of Sánchez and Vox.” For this reason, he has asked that the ‘popular’ proposals be debated »rigorously and seriously«.