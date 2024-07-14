Néstor Araujo left Europe to sign with América and secure a lucrative contract within the Liga MX. This, at least in terms of sports, was a detrimental decision, as his level of play completely collapsed. His time in Coapa is defined by a positive tournament and the rest has been a waste, to such a degree that it was expected, even since the previous market, that he would leave the squad, although the board has surprised with a contract extension for the former Celta de Vigo player.
Club América announced the renewal of Araujo’s contract for two more years, meaning he is fully valid within Coapa for two and a half years, as his previous contract ended in December of this year.
It is possible that in this way the Eagles are seeking to avoid the departure as a free agent of a player for whom they have spent several million dollars, another viable explanation is that the club is protecting itself against the possible departure of Cáceres, however, it cannot be hidden that Jardine asked for his departure since the end of the last tournament.
The fans are not happy with the decision, they do not understand why they should give continuity to a player who, when he is on the field, subtracts much more than he contributes. Araujo tends to make very damaging mistakes, and if that were not enough, some time ago he tried to force his exit at all costs to return to Europe with AEK Athens. Even so, the defender has time to live within the Liga MX champion.
