Of Christine Brown

Two studies evaluated the efficacy of high-dose semaglutide taken orally: 15% of body weight lost. Evidenced side effects such as gastrointestinal problems and tingling

Could losing weight become as simple as popping a pill? The injectable drugs (and often unobtainable for diabetics) based on semaglutide, known for their ability to induce weight losscould be taken orally. Two new researches published on The Lancet and presented during the congress of the American Diabetes Association have shown that in obese or overweight people who want to lose weight, take it orally every day 50 milligrams of semaglutide it works pretty much like the weekly injections that contain 2.4 milligrams of the active ingredient. The pill is taken 30 minutes before eating or drinking in the morning.

Weight loss and dosages In the first study 667 obese or overweight people with at least one related disease but no diabetes were monitored for 16 weeks. Volunteers who took the 50-milligram daily pill lost approximately 15% of their body weightabout six times that of the placebo group.

The second job instead, it focused on oral semaglutide dosages in relation to people with type 2 diabetes. Just over 1,600 participants were divided into three groups and received daily doses of 14 milligrams, 25 milligrams, or 50 milligrams. Those who took the 25 and 50 milligram doses lost the most weight and had the greatest reduction in blood sugar compared to those who took the lowest dose. Both studies were funded by Novo Nordisk, the company that makes two semaglutide-based drugs. See also Gasbarrini (Gemelli): "Microbiota is an extraordinary resource for the organism"

The gastrointestinal side effects The Magic Weight Loss Pill might look like a game changer for anyone who wants to lose weight, diabetic or not, and it has fear of needles. However during the two trials they emerged side effects. The higher the dose of oral semaglutide you take, the more side effects you experience.

In the study evaluating people who were overweight or obese, 80% of those who took semaglutide by mouth has reported gastrointestinal problems as vomiting, nausea, constipation or diarrhea. Nearly 13% said they experienced altered skin sensation that resembled a tingling. The majority of study participants were white and female, which means, according to the authors, that the findings may not apply to the broader population of people with obesity.

Similar side effects emerged in the study involving volunteers with diabetes: 80% of those who took the 50 milligram dose reported adverse effects, the most frequent were gastrointestinal problems, which occurred more often in people who took the higher doses than in those who took 14 milligrams of the active ingredient. 13% of people who took 50 milligrams stopped taking the drug due to side effects. It should be mentioned that injectable semaglutide causes similar side effects. In one previous study 74.2% of participants who received 2.4 milligrams of injectable semaglutide each week (the amount contained in one of the commercial drugs) experienced gastrointestinal complaints. See also "Edible", wearable and implantable sensors that measure health. Italians are ready to use them

How semaglutide works Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which stimulates insulin production after a meal or only when carbohydrates are introduced; for this reason it does not cause sudden drops in blood sugar. It also slows down gastric emptying increasing the sense of satiety and, by acting on the appetite centers in the central nervous system, reduces hunger.

Low-dose oral semaglutide is already on the market Oral semaglutide is not really new: it already exists in tablet form on the market, even in Italy, and is approved only for adults with type 2 diabetes who take a tablet.14 milligram tablet daily. The pills work similarly (but less effectively) to semaglutide injections.

The benefits of oral formula Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said it plans to file for approval for a diet pill in the US later this year and it is currently unclear when and if the higher-dose pill will hit the market or even how much it will cost. Certainly the oral formula will allow to more people taking the drugalso for who just overweight and does not have diabetes even if the objective, beyond the desired weight loss, should be to stay healthy with a positive action on blood sugar and the protection of the cardiovascular system thanks to the reduction of parameters such as pressure, fat in the blood, circumference abdominal. See also All the benefits of greenery at home: here are the plants to choose for every environment

Semaglutide stocks At the moment in Italy the use of semaglutide-based drugs in obese patients who are not diabetic off label or outside the permitted indications, because to protect people with diabetes, Aifa allows prescription only in the case of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, in addition to diet, physical exercise and possibly other medicines. The trend born on social networks of the weekly injection to lose weight quickly promoted by celebrities and influencers has in fact led to the shortage of the drug for patients who really need it: diabetics. Stocks are increasingly reduced and shortages in supplies will be possible at least throughout 2023.