Sella, agreement with Mdotm for AI in investments

Agreement between Sella Sgrthe group’s asset management company Saddleand the fintech Mdotm. The goal is ambitious: to integrate technology based on Artificial Intelligence into investment processes. Thanks to the deal, ALICE (Adaptive Learning In Complex Environments) – proprietary AI technology of Mdotm– it will be integrated into the investment processes of Sella SGR and, through predictive indicators on risk and return, will allow to support the definition of wallets and strategic and tactical asset allocation choices, also contributing to the development of new solutions.

“We are particularly proud of this new collaboration with Mdotm which places us on the market among the first Asset Managers to integrate Artificial Intelligence and the analysis of Big Data in investment processes. The use of these technologies will allow us to make asset allocation strategies more efficient and to become even more competitive thanks to innovation, in line with the strategic drivers of the Sella group”Underlines Mario Romano, Investment Director of Sella Sgr.

Tommaso Migliore, CEO & Founder from Mdotm he comments: “Working with an innovative company such as Sella SGR with a view to Open Innovation makes us a lot proud. With financial markets becoming increasingly complex, create synergies between operational experience and the technological know-how it is a success factor. Thanks to one of the investment teams specializing in To the largest in Europe and huge investments in research, MDOTM is able to strengthen skills and adapt to the needs of ours customersas a strategic partner, to support them in integrating AI into their process investment“

Already used by numerous institutional investors in Europe and the United States, MDOTM’s innovative technology has been named “Best product of the year 2022” to the New York Fintech Awardsand received the AIFIN (Italian Financial Innovation Association) award in the categories Asset Management Innovation and Investment Advisory.