There are 50 days left for the XIX Bolivarian Games Valledupar 2022 to start, The most important multi-sport event in the history of the department of Cesar, which opens the Olympic Cycle, heading to Paris 2024, in which the six member countries of the Bolivarian Sports Organization (Odebo) will participate, in addition to four nations as guests.

Next, we offer 50 facts about these Bolivarian fairs, which will leave a sporting, historical, cultural and infrastructure legacy for Valledupar, a city in which sport will become a legend:

It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: the Colombian cyclists who will compete in the race)

key data

Valledupar opens as the host city for a multi-sport event of the Olympic Cycle

11 countries will compete in the XIX Bolivarian Games Valledupar 2022

The Bolivarian Games will be held from June 24 to July 5

33 sports make up the sports program

54 disciplines in total will be in action

3,300 athletes will participate in the jousting

In addition to Valledupar as the main venue, the event will have other sub-venues: Chimichagua, Bogotá, Cali and the department of Cundinamarca

For the first time in the history of the Bolivarian Games, a Bolivarian Sports Village will be the main lodging site.

More than 1,800 athletes will stay in 864 rooms at the Villa Bolivariana, simultaneously.

The Bolivarian kitchen and its dining room in the Villa will have a capacity for 1,000 people

The official song of the Bolivarian Games is by Wilfran Castillo and is entitled ‘La Leyenda se sports’.

500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs generated by the Games

For the fifth time Colombia hosts the Odebo sporting event

Colombia won the last two editions of the Bolivarian Games (Trujillo 2013 and Santa Marta 2017)

Peru won the first three Bolivarian Games

Venezuela, with 13 wins, is the country that has won the Games the most times.

This time it will be the third time that the Bolivarian Games are held in the Caribbean region of Colombia (Barranquilla and Santa Marta did it in the past)

For the third consecutive time Paraguay, Guatemala, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic will attend as guest countries of the games

The city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, will host the XX Bolivarian Games in 2025

Around 700 journalists will cover the multi-sport event

1,400 volunteers will attend this Valledupar 2022 competition

1,100 judges will have the responsibility to impart justice in the jousting

1,500 technical officials will bring the 11 delegations to support their athletes

500 doping control tests will be carried out during the XIX Bolivarian Games Valledupar 2022

Guatapí, who represents an iguana, is the official character of the multi-sport event

Guatapí was chosen in a design contest organized by the Valledupar mayor’s office

A total of 1,294 medals will be disputed in Valledupar 2022, distributed in 400 gold, 400 silver and 494 bronze.

The inauguration of Valledupar 2022 will take place in the remodeled Armando Maestre Pavajeau soccer stadium.

The closing of the XIX Valledupar 2022 Bolivarian Games will be in the emblematic Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata.

The Ciénaga de Zapatosa, the largest natural freshwater mirror in Colombia, will be the scene of four disciplines that will be held at the Chimichagua sub-venue.

The emblematic Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, an icon of folklore and musical culture in the region, will host the boxing and sand volleyball matches.

The La Gota Fría Sports Unit, named after the famous composition by maestro Emiliano Zuleta Baquero, is the name of the largest sports complex built for Valledupar 2022.

Volleyball will be played at the Monsalvo Castilla Coliseum. See also Yerry Mina: a door opens to reappear with Everton Photo: Press Bolivarian Games

Fencing will open the Valledupar 2022 calendar on Thursday, June 23

Road cycling, with the CRI test, will deliver the first Valledupar 2022 medal

The last medals to be disputed in these Bolivarian Games will be those of the finals of the basketball and volleyball tournaments.

3×3 basketball will premiere in the Bolivarian sports program of Valledupar 2022.

Weightlifting changes the divisions. Previously eight divisions were disputed and this time there will be 10 in each branch

Also in weightlifting, on this occasion the Olympic total modality will not be awarded, only the snatch and clean and jerk.

As for swimming, in the XIX Valledupar Bolivarian Games 2022 there will be no diving competition.

Valledupar 2022 swimming will premiere the 800-meter freestyle for men and the 1,500-meter freestyle for women.

Athletics is the sport that awards the most medals with 49 medals

The 35-kilometre walk debuts in Bolivarian games, both in the men’s and women’s branches.

In Valledupar 2022, athletics will have the mixed 4×400 relay for the first time.

The soccer stadium, with capacity for 10,000 spectators, and the Julio Monsalvo Castilla Coliseum, which will hold 8,500 people, are the ones with the largest capacity in the Bolivarian Games.

The new stage built for athletics will have a test event prior to the Games, during the National Under-20 Championship, in June

The Cerro Santo Ecce Homo, with its imposing 35-meter work, created by the late sculptor Héctor Lombana, will be the stage for the Valledupar 2022 mountain biking dispute

In the Valledupar 2022 Bolivarian Games, softball will be played by women and baseball by men

Men’s boxing will have eight divisions, unlike the ten that Santa Marta had in 2017

Women’s boxing adds two more divisions compared to the last edition of the fair. In Valledupar 2022 the sport will have five weights for women

There are 50 days left before the start of the XIX Bolivarian Games Valledupar 2022.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

Sports