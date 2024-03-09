The queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, would have turned 53 this year, however, her life was interrupted when she was only 23, she was at the peak of her career and had only been married to Chris Pérez for a short time. A few days after the anniversary of the singer's death, Her followers have used Artificial Intelligence to imagine what a daughter of her and her husband would have looked like..

The interpreter of As the flowerwho died on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas, has millions of followers who still listen to his songs, buy his products and They wonder what their life would have been like if they had not received the fatal shot with which Yolanda Saldívar took her life.. To satisfy their curiosity, some have turned to Artificial Intelligence.

Tools like Bing, Midjourney, and DALLE-2 allow users to generate images from text. So, the singer's followers Forbidden love They have used these applications to create a “photograph” of what a daughter of Selena Quintanilla and Chris Pérez would have looked like. The generated graphic portrays a sweet girl who undoubtedly resembles the Texan singer.

Selena's followers used Artificial Intelligence to create an image of what the daughter of the singer and Chris Pérez would look like.

Who was Selena Quintanilla's husband?



Chris Pérez and Selena married in 1992, despite the disapproval of the singer's father. The young couple met in 1989, when the guitarist joined Los Dinosshortly after they began a romantic relationship, which aroused the animosity of Abraham Quintanilla, who was also the group's manager.

Although they broke up because of Selena's father, who also removed the guitarist from the group, Selena and Chis Pérez continued their relationship secretly and decided to get married. The couple escaped and secretly married in Nueces County, Texas, however, the singer's family found out through the media.

Despite her father's displeasure, Selena and Chris moved in together. Shortly after, Abraham Quintanilla sought out the couple, accepted their relationship and rehired the guitarist. The couple had a brief and happy marriage, which ended abruptly when the singer was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar in 1995.

After being widowed, the musician fell into addictions. Then, told his story in For Selena, with lover. In the book he talks about his relationship with Selena Quintanilla, his family and his struggle to get out of depression and drug use.