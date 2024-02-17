Singer Selena Gomez is preparing the launch of her new song 'Love On', the first of the year 2024 with which she promises to surprise and captivate her millions of followers again, in addition, on Instagram she shares an image of herself in which she poses without makeup.

On Instagram, Selena Gomez gives a preview of what 'Love On' is about, a song that will surely be her new global hit and that her fans hope to know, listen to and sing.

'Love On', the new song from Selena Gomez It will be released on February 22 and its fans are wondering what it is about, meanwhile, on social networks they speculate that it could talk about freedom and happiness.

In an interview with 'Vogue México', days ago Selena Gomez confessed that her new songs would all talk about joy and encouragement, Well, he feels happy, optimistic and he wants to convey that musically with his new musical production.

Furthermore, surely Selena Gomez You will surprise with some melody composed by her.

Selena Marie Gomez is 31 years old, She is originally from Grand Prairie, Texas, she has stood out worldwide as a singer, actress, producer, designer and businesswoman, and she also has Mexican roots.

The beauty of Selena Gomez without a drop of makeup. Instagram photo

Selena Gomez She began her career as an actress when she was 10 years old with a supporting role in the children's series 'Barney and his friends', thus attracting the attention of the public and producers who did not stop calling her for other projects.

