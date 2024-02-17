The great objective of the Colombia women's team in 2024 are the Games Paris Olympics. However, on the way to fighting for a medal, the team will face a big challenge starting Wednesday: seeking the title of the gold Cup.

The members of a team with some important casualties do not ignore the responsibility and put their heads on the final, which will be on March 10, in San Diego.

“We want to go win the Gold Cup. That is the objective, we prepare to win, that is in each one's mentality. “This is preparation for the Olympics, but in our minds we are going to get the title,” confessed the full-back. Manuela Vanegasthe author of the historic winning goal against Germany in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, last year.

It is an official tournament, with everything that that implies. In this inaugural edition they invited four teams from the Conmebol to measure the oil of women's football on the continent.

There are the strongest selections of Concacaf, five seeded and three that obtained their place yesterday, in the playoffs (see 'To the touch'). They are joined by the four best in the 2022 Women's Copa América (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay).

Colombia women's team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Thus things, the Selection A very high level tournament has a giant challenge. And it will also be the opportunity for the technician Angelo Marsiglia, in charge of the team since the departure of Nelson Abadía, show the merits to stay in office. The debut will be this Wednesday, against Panama, in San Diego.

​

“We are on the right track, the idea is to arrive at that first game against Panama with 100 percent of the cognitive tasks so that we can solve and move forward,” said Marsiglia, in statements sent by the Colombian Football Federation.

The revenge against Brazil



On Saturday, February 24, there will be a new duel against Brazil, the continental champion, who has never been able to win an official senior match. The most recent duel was the final of the Copa América Femenina 2022, in which the Brazilians won 1-0 in Bucaramangawith a penalty goal from Debinha.

“Brazil is always a beautiful match, a demanding matchup for us and surely for them as well. We want to win, we will go out to win, to enjoy it”said Vanegas.

“It is no secret that women's football has been growing a lot, we have to go step by step. At the national team level we have been competing very well and the difference with Brazil has been narrowing,” declared Marsiglia, in October of last year, to the RCN Super Combo.

The team's third rival was known last night, in a match between Haiti and Puerto Ricoin Carson (California). If this last team qualifies, it will be an unprecedented duel for Colombia. On the other hand, there is a precedent against Haiti: a 3-0 victory on November 19, 2014, in the group stage of the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games in Veracruz.

Colombia Women's National Team Photo: Instagram: @fcfseleccioncol

Marsiglia has the vast majority of the squad that played in the World Cup, but has important losses, such as the goalkeeper Catalina Perezthe side Ana Maria Guzmanthe creative Leicy Santos and the attacker Mayra Ramirez. And there was the doubt that other players, including the star of the squad, Linda Caicedo, They had to return to their clubs after the first phase, but everything indicates that there is an agreement for them to be in the entire tournament.

Marsiglia He played for what was known: players who have been part of the process returned, such as Liana Salazar, Diana Celis, Stephany Castaño and Ilana Izquierdo.

“Depending on each player we have, the development on the field may be different, but the style will be the same,” said the defender. Brighton Jorelyn Carabalí. “We are exposed to injuries, to various situations, but the intentions of those who arrive are the same, to always give our best,” she added.

The goal, of course, is Paris 2024. But a title wouldn't hurt the growth of women's football at all.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

