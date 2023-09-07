The selector of Venezuelathe Argentinian Fernando Batistasaid this Wednesday that he is not afraid of any of the teams he will face in the qualifiers, starting with Colombiahis rival on Thursday in Barranquillawhere he expects his coaches to be “strong” and “firm” to play “equal to equal.”

“I respect all the teams, but I’m not afraid of any,” said the coach, who has faith in his “strategies, game system and way of approaching the games”, considering that it will be difficult for the rivals to overcome them “if we are firm, we are strong in every game we have to play, and we are convinced that we can do things well”.

Is not easy

The strategist added at the press conference in Barranquilla that “when we trust ourselves, we can do important things.”

The Argentine added: “We have to believe that we can play equally with anyone; our great rival is ourselves, but to feel strong and feel confident.”

Regarding the premiere against the Cafeteros, “el Bocha” Batista warned that Barranquilla He did not reach “not to lose”, because “when you go to a game not to lose, you end up losing”, so his plan is to “be smart, take the game at our pace, to what we want and to what we have been preparing ” to avoid a bad result at the premiere.

Salomón Rondón, forward of Venezuela.

The payroll would be: Rafael Romo; Yordan Osorio, John Chancellor, Jon Aramburu, Luis Mago; Tomás Rincón, Junior Moreno, Jefferson Savarino, Darwin Machís; JJosef Martinez, Salomón Rondón.

