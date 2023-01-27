Playing against Argentina will always be demanding, in any category, and this time the duel will be key because it takes place in thel South American Sub-20with a place at stake for the final hexagonal. The Colombian National Team She arrives motivated by the great game she played against Brazil (1-1), but has lost her best man, her captain and banner, midfielder Gustavo Puerta. The task will be to make up for his absence.

Yes, the matches against Argentina are demanding, but on this occasion Colombia has to bring out that it is the host of the South American and, more than that, that it arrives better, because its tournament has been more regular than that of the gaucho team, which He has not shown his best face. He could only beat Peru 1-0.

Against Brazil, Colombia had its best version. It was a serious team, well planted, orderly and, above all, it was aggressive. It was not inferior. And that is the same attitude you should have today. A draw will be enough to get into the final phase, which will be held in Bogotá. But they won’t have Puerta, who scored a great goal against the Brazilians, and who will be a huge void for this Friday’s game.

“I miss it, but there are my companions, the other warriors, who are waiting for that opportunity. I know that whoever gets it will take advantage of it in the best way and will do their best to achieve the objective, which is qualifying”, said Puerta after the game against Brazil.

The strategy for today will go through the replacement chosen by DT Hector Cardenas for Puerta, in that midfield position, which is not a classic recovery midfielder, but rather joins the attack, which organizes, has a pass, punches and a lot of leadership.

For this reason, the headache is for the DT, who can think of including a man of brand like johan torres, who started the first game with Puerta, so that it is Castilla, the other front-line midfielder, who tries to assume that role. If Cárdenas keeps the rest of the attack, Monsalve will assume more weight to build the team from behind.

Puerta will need it, but Colombia cannot be wrong in the plan, against a rival that always demands, especially when a classification is at stake.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

