In 2022, sales of electrical goods sold by retailers and distributors under their own brands increased manifold in the Russian Federation, market participants told Izvestia about this.

For example, in Citilink, sales of equipment under the brand name of the retailer (CTM) SunWind increased by 1.5 times compared to 2021, says its marketing director Alexander Dedov.

The demand for certain categories of devices that M.Video-Eldorado sells under its Novex and Hi brands has increased two to six times, the press service of the united retailer noted.

Compared to 2021, sales of goods under Merlion’s own brands increased by about a third last year, despite the fact that by the end of the year the demand for equipment had fallen by an average of 20-30%, says Konstantin Dessler, director of the company’s Private Label division. .

The assortment of goods under retail CTM-brands is also growing, representatives of retail chains and distributors note. For example, in 2022, M.Video-Eldorado increased the range of Novex and Hi products by about 400 items: in particular,6 these brands began selling toasters, built-in refrigerators, food processors, meat grinders, and microwave ovens, a company representative lists.

Mobile Research Group Leading Analyst Eldar Murtazin explains the popularity of CTM brands by the fact that, along with brands from China, Russia and the CIS, they have filled the empty niche of large international manufacturers that have stopped deliveries to the Russian Federation.

“Together with their departure, promotional campaigns also stopped, and now the buyer chooses not a brand, as such, but an acceptable price-quality ratio,” the expert says.

According to Mobile Research Group, if in 2021 the share of CTM in the market of electronics and household appliances was about 10% in pieces and 5% in money, then in 2022 these figures were 20% and 12%.

