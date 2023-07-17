Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin spoke about the situation with foreign crime in Russia. This is not the first time the head of the department points to the growing level of crime among migrants. Several mass fights involving foreign citizens that occurred this week confirm the fears. The structure of foreign crime in Russia and expert assessments of the problem are in the Izvestia article.

Growth in all positions

The head of the ICR, Alexander Bastrykin, noted the high criminal activity of foreigners in the Kursk, Tyumen, Kurgan, Samara, Tambov and Chelyabinsk regions. The statement was made within the framework of a meeting on combating migrant crime. According to the agency, over the five months of this year, foreigners have violated the criminal law more than 18 thousand times. 68% were crimes against property, 20% were related to drug trafficking, and the rest were encroachments on the life and health of citizens. According to the ICR, 121 people were killed by migrants, and 124 were seriously injured, resulting in death. 124 cases were initiated on the fact of involvement of minors in criminal activity by foreign citizens.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

“The number of sexual crimes has increased [со стороны мигрантов]: rape – by 9%; violent acts of a sexual nature – by 18%; the number of crimes related to drug trafficking has more than doubled,” the head of the Investigative Committee said, emphasizing that the figures refer only to cases in which the identity of the criminals has been identified. Unsolved crimes, in which foreigners may also be involved, remained outside the brackets, so the real crime rate of migrants is much higher, Bastrykin stated.

He noted that indignation is growing in society about the illegal actions of migrants. “This is a serious problem for our society, this is a serious challenge to law enforcement, including the Investigative Committee,” Bastrykin said.

Photo: Izvestiya / Dmitry Korotaev

The meeting discussed the situation in Kotelniki near Moscow, where local residents were forced to turn to the Russian president to resolve the conflict situation with migrants. Bastrykin ordered the creation of a permanent group in the region to counter migration crime and to establish cooperation with other security forces in the region.

Alarms

The media note a series of mass fights involving labor migrants and group attacks on Russians by foreigners. In early July, a teenager was beaten up, standing up on the beach for a peer who was molested by several drunken young people. According to the father of the victim, the hooligans were from the Central Asian republic. The police are checking.

A massacre was staged by guests from neighboring states on the beach in Yekaterinburg – video appeared in the Ural media and telegram channels. Video of another fight involving foreigners, this time in Nizhnevartovsk, appeared on the social networks of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug on July 12. eyewitnesses called police squad, but by the time they arrived, the instigators of the conflict fled . At the end of June, residents of New Moscow reported to the police about a mass brawl of labor migrants in the village of Kokoshkino – the builders started hunting for their fellow countrymen. TFR holds check.

Scientifically

About how serious the problem of foreign crime in the country is, Izvestia was asked by the associate professor of the department of criminology and penitentiary law of the University named after O.E. Kutafin (MGYuA) Sebila Salamova.

— The share of crime by foreigners in the total number of crimes over the past 10 years has remained relatively stable and has never exceeded 4%. However, now we can state a fairly significant increase. In 2022, the number of crimes committed by foreigners increased by 10.3% compared to 2021. In 2023, the increase in crimes committed by this group continued, she said.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Pavel Lisitsyn

The criminologist generally confirms the TFR data regarding the structure of offenses committed by foreigners. Most often, these are crimes against property (theft, robbery, robbery, fraud), crimes in the field of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, crimes against the person (harm to health of varying severity, rape). According to the interlocutor, about 80% of the increase in the share of offenses committed by foreigners since 2022 is related to drug trafficking. For other crimes, the increase was insignificant.

She draws attention to the fact that a similar trend is observed for crimes committed by citizens of the Russian Federation. For example, in 2022, law enforcement agencies registered 20.9% more facts of drug trafficking.

Moscow and St. Petersburg (together with the regions) account for up to 80% of the migration inflow.

– More than 85% of crimes committed by foreigners also occur in these regions Salamova says. – Over half of the criminal acts are committed by citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Ukraine.

Causes of the phenomenon

Among the circumstances pushing migrants to commit crimes, the expert considers the illegal status of foreigners. Another objective reason is the low standard of living, due to involvement in unskilled and low-paid work, often without registration of labor relations. The expert also notes the lack of proper systematic control and supervision over the implementation of migration legislation by federal and local authorities.

The low level of legal culture, education, and in some cases the upbringing of arriving migrants also plays a role.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Sergey Pivovarov

“The state of stress, strong emotional excitement caused by a change in the territory of residence, insufficient knowledge of the Russian language, Russian legislation, search for housing, employment,” the criminologist lists the factors that determine the criminal behavior of foreigners in Russia.

How to lower the degree of heat

According to Sebila Salamova, effective counteraction to migrant crime is possible only on the basis of an integrated approach. It is necessary to improve migration policy, legislation, including labor legislation, and strengthen law enforcement measures. It is worth using the potential of national diasporas more widely to prevent crime among migrants, prevent their involvement in criminal practices, and educate them in the spirit of compliance with Russian laws and norms of behavior in Russian society, the Izvestia interlocutor believes.

— It is important to establish the obligation to collect biometric data from migrants (not just fingerprints). This is an image of a face obtained using photo and video devices; voice data obtained from sound recording devices; Contact details; date of birth and information about citizenship, she points out.

Criminologist Salamova considers the ban on entry into Russia for violators of the law to be an effective measure. And the total collection and control of biometric data of foreigners will help increase its effectiveness.

Two crimes out of a hundred

However, despite the current problems, the situation with the crime of migrants is far from threatening, says Vadim Kozhenov, an expert in the field of migration, president of the Foundation for Assistance in the Fight against Terrorism.

– In 2022, foreigners committed 40,154 crimes out of 1,966,795, that is, approximately 2% of the total. At the same time, it is obvious that the number of foreign citizens in Russia is much more than 2%. As for the criminals, they are the same everywhere, they must be caught and put in jail,” the expert comments.

Photo: Izvestia/Alexander Kazakov

In order to reduce the number of crimes committed by a certain part of migrants, it is necessary to normalize the legislation, the source of Izvestia believes.

– In particular, we are talking about the migration sphere. It often happens here that a foreigner has bought a registration because the owner of the apartment does not register him. As a result, a case is initiated against a migrant under an article for forging documents (Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and he becomes a criminal, the expert concluded.