Estimates for 2022 from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) indicate that globally more than 4.9 billion people (63% of the world population) used the internet.

Just as digitization has become a priority, measures that guarantee data protection have also gained relevance, as well as the prevention of harassment or seek to reduce identity theft on the Internet.

Similarly, and according to data presented by the Blackberry Cybersecurity division (Cylance), during 4Q 2022, Mexico ranked sixth among countries with the highest density of cybercrime.

In this context, the cybersecurity specialists from Seguritech, a company dedicated to the integration of technology for security, detailed that one of the most common cases is “phishing”, a technique used to gain access to confidential data of Internet users through techniques of handling.

“Given this reality, it is important to take preventive measures to protect our security and information online,” spokespersons for the company.

That is why Seguritech shares some tips to prevent and combat identity theft.

“We recommend people use strong passwords and two-factor authentication to protect access to online accounts. It is also important to exercise caution when sharing personal information online, as well as to periodically review the privacy settings of social networks,” they stated.

The company also recommends the use of security tools, such as protection programs against malware, ransomware, which already include protection capabilities for online transactions and detection of fraudulent messages. In the same way, it is important to regularly review the status of bank accounts and credit cards, as well as activate notifications from your banking applications on your device to keep in mind the movements they make.

Cyberbullying, a practice that affects 22.8% of women Internet users

In this order of ideas, it is worth remembering According to figures provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), just over 17.7 million Internet users in Mexico have been victims of cyberbullying at least once.

However, it is women who register the highest incidence in this practice, being the age groups between 12 and 30 years, the most affected.

Seguritech specialists pointed out that cyberbullying can take various forms, where the first contact is using false identities and offensive comments and direct threats being the most frequent types, having a significant impact on the mental health of the victims.

They also indicated that digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Twitter are the channels with the highest incidence of this practice.

One of the main recommendations made by technology specialists for cybersecurity is to keep social profiles private or take care with whom you mainly have contact on social networks.

“Although social networks have opened up the possibility of meeting and connecting with more people, it is essential to apply a filter when accepting requests, in order to avoid being a victim of cyberbullying,” they indicated.

Another of the measures that Internet users in Mexico are recommended to take is to find out about the usage policies on each digital platform, since in all cases there are mechanisms to prevent cyberbullying.

Finally, they recommended approaching companies specialized in cybersecurity such as Seguritech’s ciberW and Institutions or associations such as Fundación en Movimiento AC, which is focused on preventing and eradicating bullying in Mexico in all areas, an association with which Seguritech has collaborated for 13 years. active way.