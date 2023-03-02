Thursday, March 2, 2023
Taxes | The tax inspector found 534 million euros in undeclared taxes last year

March 2, 2023
in World Europe
Undeclared taxes were revealed during the inspection, significantly more than in the previous year.

Tax administration found 534 million euros in unreported taxes last year. The tax supervision’s results for 2022 were published on Thursday.

The number of undeclared taxes found increased by more than a third from the previous year. However, the number of tax audits continued to decrease. Director of Control and Control of the Tax Administration Marko Myllyniemen according to this, this indicates the effectiveness of tax supervision and even better targeting.

In 2022, a fifth more than the previous year, more than 200 million euros, was also revealed in the control of tax declarations.

“Our goal for the future is that taxation would be done seamlessly in connection with the business of companies or the earning of personal customers’ income. This would increase the opportunities for both customers and the Tax Administration to act in taxation proactively or as real-time as possible,” says Myllyniemi in the announcement.

