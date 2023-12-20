Linda Caicedo once again showed that she is outstanding: the Colombian player left an ankle injury behind and returned to the courts officially this Wednesday.

However, her return was bittersweet: Real Madrid lost at home 0-1 against Paris FC and was left with no chance of qualifying in the group stage of the Women's Champions League.

The Colombian had been injured in the classic against Barcelona, ​​on November 19: she was left with a problem in her right ankle after a strong tackle by the Barça goalkeeper, the world champion Cata Coll.

At first the worst was thought and Linda had to undergo tests to rule out a fracture. Fortunately for her, the injury was not serious and this week she returned to practice with the rest of the Real Madrid squad.

Linda missed seven Real Madrid games: two in the Women's Champions League, against Hacken FC and against Paris FC as a visitor, and three in the Spanish League, against Sporting de Huelva, Sevilla and Levante Las Planas.

Caicedo was also not available for the two friendlies that the National Team played against New Zealand in Bogotá, which ended in a goalless draw, on December 2 in El Campín, and a 1-0 victory, on the 5th of the same month in Techo.

This was Linda Caicedo's performance against Paris FC

The Colombian entered the field in the 57th minute, replacing the Australian Hayley Raso, when the game was tied without goals. Although he showed signs of his talent, his lack of competition was noticeable.

Real Madrid ended up losing the game with a penalty goal from Gaetane Thiney, in the 79th minute, after an infringement by Maite Oroz on Hocine.

Real Madrid vs. Paris FC

The defeat leaves Real Madrid in last place in group D, with just one point. Chelsea is the leader with 8, Hacken from Austria second with 7 and Paris FC reached 6. There are two dates left.

Real Madrid women and Linda Caicedo will not have any more activity this year. Their next match will be on January 7, when the team hosts Madrid FCC in the Spanish Women's League.

