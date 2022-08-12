SAW announced with a video a new wave of titles that will be available in the catalog of SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2. Previously 33 titles had been shown (1-11, 12-22 and 23-33) but with the announcement of these last hours the library reaches a total of 44 games available. The games in question are:
- Viewpoint
- Gain Ground
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Sorcerian
- Tougi Ou: King Colossus
- Here is the Dolphin CD
- Robo Aleste
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms III
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Tenka Fubu: Eiyuu-tachi no Houkou
Surely among these the historical JRPG stands out Phantasy Star IIthe impossible Here is the Dolphin And Shin Megami Tenseithe first title in the series that spawned the now hugely popular spin-off Person. The mini console in question is out in Japan and North America on October 27 this year at the launch price of 9,980 yen (about 71 €).
Source: SAW Street Gematsu
