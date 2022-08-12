Cross-country skiing promise Hana Mazi Jamnik, overwhelmed and killed by a truck in Norway: she was only 19 and was training

An absolute drama hit the whole world of sport yesterday, Thursday 11 August. Hana Mazi Jamnik, a young Slovenian cross-country ski champion, lost her life at the age of 19. Her fatal collision with a truck, which hit her while she was doing a training session in roller skis. The Federation of Slovenia took care of announcing the tragedy.

Alone 19 years, a life and a career as a sports star that lay ahead of her. All this was broken in a few moments of terror on the roads of Norway.

Hana was located in Botsheitunellen, just south of Jørpeland, in the municipality of Strand in Rogaland, in Norway. She had gone there for some training sessions in view of the world ski championship at home in 2023. World championship in which she would participate for the first time with the senior team of her nation.

For reasons still under investigation, while the young athlete was crossing a tunnel, a truck ran over her in full high speed.

The intervention of the rescuers on the spot promptly, who immediately transported the young champion to the nearby hospital. However, every effort was in vain and Hana it went out shortly after for the serious trauma reported.

Hana Mazi Jamnik: truck driver arrested

According to the first reconstructions, it would seem that there are very serious responsibilities by the driver of the truck involved in the accident. A police spokesperson said:

We have the driver and the vehicle under control. We withdrew his license and charged him. We also took a blood sample from him to determine if he was driving while intoxicated.

As mentioned, to announce the death of the young sporting promise, the same thought about it Slovenian Federationwho wrote in a note:

During training in Norway, the life of our young cross-country skier, Hana Mazi Jamnik, ended in a tragic accident.

The 19-year-old won the title of junior roller ski world champion last year in the 10 km free technique and finished second in the 13 km distance in the classic pass. In February 2021 you took 12th place at the junior cross-country skiing world championships in Finland in the distance of 5 km free technique.