Last December 1 SAW officially opened a new studio dedicated to development and debugging, which bears the official name of SEGA Sapporo Studio. This is the company’s second studio, based in Japan, dedicated to development.

The news was already in the air from October 2021, when some trademarks registered by the company in both English and Japanese had hinted at the opening of a new studio in that of Sapporo.

At the head of the studio we find the president and CEO Takaya Segawa, in the ranks of SAW since 1992, which has worked on numerous titles including Yakyuu Tsuku !! and the series Saka Tsuku, but he was also the chief producer of Phantasy Star Online 2. He was appointed senior corporate officer of SAW in April 2021.

The SEGA Sapporo Studio was founded to ensure a stable and high quality line of development in response to the global expansion of the video game market. Here the team will be in charge of designing, programming, and debugging new games.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu