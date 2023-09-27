Launched in 2017, SEGA Forever was a service that lasted about six years. Not quite “forever”, in fact. The signs of closure everyone was there, given the silencing of social channels. Then came the news of the closure of the service, with the simultaneous removal of the games.

It’s looking bad SEGA Forever , the Japanese publisher’s service that offers some classics that can be downloaded for free (with ads) or played offline for a fee. Some of the titles featured were eliminated on both Android and iOS. So they are no longer available on the App Store or Google Play.

Games removed

Ristar is only playable on mobile via emulation now

When you launch the games you will receive the following message: “Support for this game will be discontinued, but you will be able to continue playing offline. If you would like to learn more about how to find the title on other platforms, click the link below.”

The removed games are. Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star Classics, Revenge of Shinobi, Vectorman, Decap Attack, Eswat, Ristar, Space Harrier 2, Beyond Oasis, Gunstar Heroes, Dynamite Headdy and After Burner Climax.

According to the message, SEGA has no plans to re-release the games on mobile in the next future. So to play it you have to use other systems.

SEGA did not give official reasons for the closure, but we imagine that it may depend on the lack of success.