Organized crime took to the streets of Monterrey to send a message. The capital of the State of Nuevo León and its metropolitan area woke up on Tuesday with human remains of at least 12 people scattered in seven different points. The Secretary of State Security, Gerardo Palacios Pámanes, has explained that the main line of investigation of the gruesome discovery indicates that it was “a purge within an organized crime group that has its main residence in Tamaulipas, by virtue of some disloyalties. within your organization.” The signs that they left next to the coolers and bags with the remains carried a message that pointed towards that idea and was signed by the Northeast Cartel, the criminal organization that operates in that region. Monterrey, the second most populated city in the country and a kind of economic engine for the national economy, faces the expansion of organized crime like much of that area of ​​​​northern Mexico.

The brief information sheet from the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, after several hours of speculation, that they had found 12 human heads. According to what that agency told this newspaper, all the remains belong to men. Palacios Pámanes detailed this Tuesday that they believed, from the messages that accompanied the human remains, that they were people from a criminal group who had infiltrated the Northeast Cartel and who were discovered. Then, the Secretary of the State Government, Javier Navarro, that it was a fight with the Sinaloa Cartel. The two criminal organizations have been facing each other for some time in that area of ​​the country over the square, in a fight that has already left dozens of dead, but until now they had not exposed themselves in this way.

The authorities, who held an emergency meeting after the findings, are investigating how the remains were dumped in these seven points, which include some wealthy or busy areas, such as the road to Saltillo or in Apodaca, on the highway that goes to the Airport. Monterrey International. Pedro Arce, the state prosecutor, who is at odds with Governor Samuel García, explained this Tuesday that they would request the security cameras in the municipalities where the findings were made to try to find those who threw the bags and coolers in those places. The authorities have also assured that they will reinforce security in the northern metropolis and the surrounding area.

While the new wave of violence hits Nuevo León, authorities reported roadblocks and a confrontation in the Dr. Arroyo municipality – in the south of the entity – on Wednesday afternoon between a criminal group and the state police. Images showed burning trucks blocking roads. Two men were killed and six others were arrested, according to the state Security Secretariat. They also confiscated long weapons, grenades and four trucks.

