Hyenas, the upcoming extraction hero shooter from Total War developer Creative Assembly, has been a “challenging title,” publisher Sega has said.

Speaking to investors during a recent Q&A session, the transcript of which was published online today, Sega remarked that the company was now “striving to improve [Hyenas’] quality towards the release on the front line of development” (thanks, VGC).

Notably, Sega said it was “also making final adjustments to its business model in parallel”.

A new slice of gameplay from the upcoming Hyenas.

Hyenas was first announced a year ago but has remained largely under-wraps since. Yesterday, a Hyenas closed beta test was announced for PC, after the game’s first public playtest at Gamescom in Cologne next week where Eurogamer will be in attendance.

Sega has previously said Hyenas will not be a free-to-play game, despite launching into the incredibly competitive online hero shooter market.

Eurogamer has contacted Sega for more detail on what its adjustments to Hyenas’ business model might entail.

Hyenas is being developed by Creative Assembly, the UK-based team better known for its long-running Total War strategy series.

This space-based loot shooter is something very different, a hero shooter that looks a bit like Payday in space. Here, the loot is licensed objects you’d recognize from the real world – like a Sonic the Hedgehog figurine. One of the heroes in the game is even a Sonic the Hedgehog cosplayer.