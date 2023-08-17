Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Santi Cazorla did the opposite of many experienced star players: for the minimum wage to the lower division

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Santi Cazorla did the opposite of many experienced star players: for the minimum wage to the lower division

The former Premier League and Spanish League player moved to Real Oviedo.

Former Arsenal and Villareal midfielder Santi Cazorla will move to Real Oviedo of the Spanish second league, the club says in its announcement. Cazorla, 38, played his junior years at Oviedo, where he will now return for at least one season.

When, at the same time, players of Cazorla’s level move to the Saudi Arabian league with contracts worth millions of euros, the Spaniard is paid the second league minimum wage at his own request.

In addition, ten percent of shirt sales go to the club’s junior activities – Cazorla waived all rights to the use of his name.

Cazorla has not only received positive comments about his transfer, because he played the last three seasons in Al-Sadd’s team in Qatar, so he had time to earn his “retirement money” in almost the same style as several top players.

See also  Historian Boris Fausto dies aged 92

Cazorla has played a total of 450 matches as a professional. The Spanish national team had 81 international matches.

#Football #Santi #Cazorla #experienced #star #players #minimum #wage #division

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Atlas vs America: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Atlas vs America: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result