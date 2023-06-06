from the newsroomi

06/06/2023 – 10:19 am

With a focus on renegotiating debts of individuals, the text of the program “Develop Brazil” was published via a Provisional Measure (MP) this Monday, the 5th. The project still does not have an official start date, or clarification on how the population will use it, but the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, reaffirmed that the federal government will help the population to renegotiate debts of up to R$ 5 thousand. Immediately, the folder promises to zero debts of up to R$ 100.

According to the minister, there is great expectation of companies joining. There are two planned negotiation ranges: one focused on service debts and the other to renegotiate bank debts.

Lenders that participated in the auction for joining the program, such as banks, retailers, sanitation companies, electricity and credit card companies, should be on the list.

Who can participate?

In band 1, the following will be able to participate in Desenrola: people who have a monthly income equal to or less than two minimum wages or who are enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government – ​​CadÚnico.

It is worth noting that, in both cases, debtors must be registered in a defaulter register by December 31, 2022 – such as Serasa and SPC, for example. The debt must be up to R$ 5 thousand for renegotiation.

In track 2 of the program, the focus will be on debts of individuals with banks. In this case, the government offers financial institutions, in exchange for discounts on debts. Thus, it is expected that banking institutions can compete with each other to propose more attractive offers.

How will be the payment?

Similar to some renegotiation fairs, debt payment can be made in cash or by bank financing in up to 60 months, with no down payment. Interest will be fixed at 1.99% per month and the first installment after 30 days.

The entire operation will be carried out via cell phone and it is believed that it can be accessed via the gov.br account. In the case of installments, payment can be made by direct debit, bank slip and Pix. Cash payment will be made via Platform and the amount will be passed on to the creditor.

The Treasury gave the following example: a debt that cost BRL 1,000 and after being renegotiated dropped to BRL 350 reais. The debtor chooses a bank to pay in cash or take out a loan of R$350 reais to be paid in installments under the conditions mentioned above. If the debtor fails to pay the installments of the renegotiated debt, the bank will start the collection process, and may make a new negative.























