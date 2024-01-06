Musk, ketamine and other drugs make Tesla-Space X leaders tremble

“Some executives and board members fear that the use of drugs by the billionaire, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and ketamine, could damage its companies. He writes it Wall Street Journal that in a new article entitled “Elon Musk has used Illegal Drugs, Worrying Leaders at Tesla and SpaceX” returns to talk about the alleged bad habits of billionaire Elon Musk. Customs that would be worrying (quite a bit) the leaders of two of his largest companies: Tesla and Space



In particular, the American newspaper, also taken up by Corriere del Ticinoreports people who “saw with their own eyes” Musk using drugs: LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushroomsduring private parties. Not just in the United States, but around the world. Participants would be required to sign confidentiality agreements, as well as leave their cell phones turned off at the entrance, to avoid compromising videos and photos. We're talking about a event in Los Angeles, in 2018, in which Musk allegedly took “several tablets.” But not only. The following year, in Mexico, he would “celebrate” with mushrooms. Marijuana, ketamine and “illegal drugs” they would have been hired on several occasions, together with the brother Kimbal Musk and to another super-rich, Steve Jurvetsonco-founder of Future Ventures and investor in, among others, SpaceX and Tesla.

The “deep throats” they explained themselves to be worried that Elon Musk's drug use could have negative effects not only on his health, but also on the management of companies, X, Tesla and SpaceX in the lead, in addition to the contracts that bind him to other companies and the Government. “Musk is integral to the value of his companies, and could impact investor confidence, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.” Federal contracts, in fact, require companies to comply with the Drug-Free Workplace Act, a 1988 law that requires anyone who wins a contract from the federal government or receives federal grants to ensure drug-free work environments as a precondition to receiving a contract or grant from a federal agency. Violation of these rules, warns the Wall Street Journal, could blow up Space X's contracts.

The step backwards by Linda Johnson Rice

There would also be a step backwards at Tesla related to the issue. Linda Johnson Rice, for two years on the company's board of directors, until 2019, he confided this to the members of the Board of Directors, asking them to investigate Musk's bad habits. So much so that it led her to leave her position in the company. Some councilors, including the current president of the Board of Directors of Tesla Robyn Denholm, they would also have spoken about it with Kimbal Musk – Elon's younger brother, who is part of the Tesla board of directors and until 2022 also sat on the SpaceX board of directors – to ask for clarification on his brother's behavior and for help. One of the lawyers on the billionaire's team, Alex Spirolet the WSJ know that Musk is coming “regularly and randomly subjected to drug tests at SpaceX and never failed one”. Spiro, who said he represents Tesla, added that the article in question “contains other false facts“, without however going into detail.

