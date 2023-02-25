In “The Lord of the Skies”, the family boxes You will receive a visit from two enemies. Find out what time and where to see the series Telemundo.

“The lord of the skies 8” has been surprising fans with each of its revelations, week after week. Now, the Telemundo series, starring Mexican actor Rafael Amaya, has published a preview showing his character Aurelio Casillas in trouble. His only ally presented his letter of resignation from the DEA. It seems that Corina will leave, after remembering a conversation with the capo. Not only that, but his enemies will become close to the Casillas family. So you don’t miss episode 28 , here we leave you a guide so that you know what will happen to your favorite characters.

Watch HERE the preview of “ESDLC 8”

When to see “The Lord of the Skies” season 8, chapter 28?

Chapter 28 of “ESDLC 8” will hit the screens this Friday, February 24. According to a new preview of the episode, the Casillas family will receive visits from unwanted people.

What time to SEE “ESDLC 8” on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in the Peruyou can enjoy chapter 28 of “The lord of the skies 8”, starting at 9:00 pm Below, we share more country schedules with you.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast through the Telemundo channel. If you can’t access the signal, you can download the app available on App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the United States. It should be noted that you can watch some episodes of the production on YouTube.

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

Here is the list of channels: