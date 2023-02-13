Chapter 19 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” will put Aurelio and his family in trouble. Fans fear that innocent people will pay for their sins.

“The Lord of the heavens” has surprised fans with its eighth season full of action and setbacks. In the new chapters we saw how the protagonist’s life has been constantly in danger, but now his family could pay the price for his actions, according to the latest advance.

A few hours after the release of chapter 19 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, we share all the details so that you know the development of the plot.

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 19?

Chapter 19 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will be released this Monday, February 13, 2023. Now that the plot has become more complicated, fans do not think they will miss it.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo in my country?

In Peru, “El señor de los cielos 8” can be seen LIVE from 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 19?

“El señor de los cielos” is one of the most famous and successful telenovelas on Telemundo, which is why it can be seen officially on its channel.

What channel is Telemundo in my country?

Aurelio Casillas plays the ‘Lord of the Skies’. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8” ONLINE?

If you missed “El señor de los cielos” on TV, don’t worry. It is also available on its website and in its mobile application (available for iOS and Android). Likewise, the chain uploads the chapters to its YouTube account, although they are not complete.