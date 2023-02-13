The Italian Executive reaffirms its “firm support” for Ukraine and distances itself from its coalition partner after the latest attack by ‘Il Cavaliere’: “Speak to Zelensky? If I had been the head of government I would not have accepted”
The disagreements between the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and her coalition partner and leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, have once again come to the fore and show the solidity of the Italian government. The reason, once again, has been differences of opinion regarding the war in Ukraine. ‘Il Cavaliere’, which in o
#Berlusconi #revives #tensions #Meloni #questioning #meeting #Zelenski
Leave a Reply